WATCH: Lorna Maseko rubs shoulders with Bill Clinton

South African television host, author and international celebrity chef Lorna Maseko shared a throwback video of her rubbing shoulders with Bill Clinton. In her post, Maseko told her fans she was “honoured” to have had the opportunity to mingle with the 42nd president of the US at a Clinton Global Initiative event in New York in September last year.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It was an absolute honour to be invited to @clintonglobal where I had the opportunity to meet and speak with President Clinton, among so many other leaders in our global community,” wrote Maseko. “I absolutely love the work they do. I am inspired by their commitment to action, changing our world for the better through concrete steps.” The media personality also hinted on future projects with the global organisation.

“I look forward to learning more, and even becoming a small part of the exciting projects they have coming up.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lorna Maseko (@lornamaseko) Fans and industry colleagues congratulated Maseko on taking up spaces in the global leadership communities. “One got the books buddy! Super well done 🔥🔥👏👏 … “Proverbs 22:29 Have you seen a man who is expert in his business? he will take his place before kings; his place will not be among low persons,” wrote media personality Ayanda Thabethe.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Stay shining @lornamaseko 🌸,” commented former beauty queen Zizo Tshwete. “👏👏👏👏👏👏 get em sis,” added actress Kamo Moth. Founded by Clinton in 2005, the Clinton Global Initiative brings together established and emerging global leaders to create and implement solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges.

Story continues below Advertisement