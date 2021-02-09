EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Thando Thabethe and MacG. Picture: Instagram
Thando Thabethe and MacG. Picture: Instagram

WATCH: MacG drags Thando Thabethe in misogynistic rant

By Liam Karabo Joyce Time of article published 2h ago

Share this article:

Podcaster MacG has taken aim at media personality Thando Thabethe in his latest podcast episode.

MacG and his team, who were recently in hot water after their transphobic comments on an episode of “Podcast & Chill”, discussed the criticism they received.

MacG said: “We don’t promote violence, we not killing people, we made one mistake in over 200 episodes and we are getting crucified.”

Along with his team, MacG unpacked the purpose of cancel culture and how Twitter users should be held accountable for the tweets directed at him and his team.

The visibly bitter podcaster then spoke about selective outrage and how celebrities, who expressed their disappointment at the comments he made, were doing so to trend and “for likes”. One such celebrity being Thando.

“These celebrities jump on because they just want to trend and jump on whatever outrage is happening at the time.

“What the f**** is Thando doing. I run across her numbers for her podcast the other day and I wish I could unsee that; they are horrible. It just shows that nobody wants to hear what she has to say.

“She must just take her nudes and post them on Instagram, nobody gives a f***. That’s why 5FM demoted her to the graveyard slot, because she is a scam”, he said.

Many Twitter users felt that MacG was out of line again and many branded him angry, bitter and misogynistic.

Some went as far as saying that the apology he issued for his transphobic comments was merely a PR stunt.

Share this article:

Related Articles