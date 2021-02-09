WATCH: MacG drags Thando Thabethe in misogynistic rant

Podcaster MacG has taken aim at media personality Thando Thabethe in his latest podcast episode. MacG and his team, who were recently in hot water after their transphobic comments on an episode of “Podcast & Chill”, discussed the criticism they received. MacG said: “We don’t promote violence, we not killing people, we made one mistake in over 200 episodes and we are getting crucified.” Along with his team, MacG unpacked the purpose of cancel culture and how Twitter users should be held accountable for the tweets directed at him and his team. The visibly bitter podcaster then spoke about selective outrage and how celebrities, who expressed their disappointment at the comments he made, were doing so to trend and “for likes”. One such celebrity being Thando.

“These celebrities jump on because they just want to trend and jump on whatever outrage is happening at the time.

“What the f**** is Thando doing. I run across her numbers for her podcast the other day and I wish I could unsee that; they are horrible. It just shows that nobody wants to hear what she has to say.

“She must just take her nudes and post them on Instagram, nobody gives a f***. That’s why 5FM demoted her to the graveyard slot, because she is a scam”, he said.

This is why I don't accept those PR apology statements from homophobes because they really don't care.



MacG would be lucky if Thando Thabethe farted in his direction and the only thing he has to offer is a stench you can smell through a phone screen.pic.twitter.com/iixbOgRdKM — Sisa (@Titan_baddie) February 8, 2021

Many Twitter users felt that MacG was out of line again and many branded him angry, bitter and misogynistic.

Some went as far as saying that the apology he issued for his transphobic comments was merely a PR stunt.

Because it’s very easy to break down a woman in the spotlight. https://t.co/dOzFBSPE9Q — ru ✨ (@NotYetUhuru_) February 8, 2021

Anyways, McG gained 15k more subscribers from that Queerphobic vile he spewed and he's probably going to get more from these sexist problematic comments because SA hates women and Queer people so I'm out pic.twitter.com/Doi6JjeTa5 — YT: Slayvuyile Vej (@Slayvuyile) February 8, 2021

He appeals to the part of them that they sometimes pretend doesn’t exist.



The side of them the deeply hates hates women. That hates lgbt people. The side of them that doesn’t care about GBV or any other societal issues. https://t.co/fWdYPORjoU — Tutu Zondo (@tutuzondo) February 8, 2021

That Mac G guy just needs to get off the airwaves. To go is to see and we’ve seen enough. — Big B. (@BassieM_) February 8, 2021

MacG making jabs at Thando being moved to a graveyard slot when he was fired tells you he didn't regard his a misadventure. He doesn't see it a case of consequence. In essence he doesn't regret anything. He'd do it all over again.

'Educate' him they said. Msunu ka Educate — Kagiso Phokane (@iamkagi_styles) February 8, 2021

All I want to see are the people who kept on saying “Why not educate MacG instead of coming for his bag?”. Can they now see why we don’t waste out breaths teaching bigot common sense? MacG had made it very clear that he doesn’t want to be educated, he chooses bigotry. — Moe (@moesuttIe) February 8, 2021

My biggest gripe with misogyny is that it never ends in these hateful comments, it literally destroys women’s lives and careers. He may not be in a position of power (thank God) but there are so many men like him who are, who’ve destroyed women and killed their dreams. I hate it. https://t.co/uO8HsN8N14 — Depressiana (@MoanerLeaser) February 8, 2021