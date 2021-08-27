WATCH: MacG responds to old video of Somizi saying he would ‘pounce’ on him

Controversial podcaster Macgyver “MacG” Mukwevho has responded to claims that he was uncomfortable during an interview with Somizi Mhlongo. The interview between MacG and Somizi, which recently resurfaced, has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Somizi is interviewed by MacG in the radio 947 studios. The one-minute clip starts with MacG speaking about how he went broke after being fired which led to his depression. After saying he was “very depressed”, Somizi asked MacG what he had done to make himself feel better.

“I was drinking a lot and I was banging a lot of girls,” said MacG. Somizi responded that that would have been the perfect time for him to make a move on MacG. “Damn! Where was I? Let me tell you why this is when I was supposed to pounce – because I’ve always had a crush on you, but you were too young, a YoTv child. And it did not help that even when you were over 18, you still looked 12. Damn! My timing sucks because that was the time for me to pounce,” Somizi said.

While MacG made it clear that he was only into girls, Somizi said: “But when you are vulnerable anything goes.” The video caused a stir on social media and a conversation about Somizi's character ensued. In the latest episode of “Podcast and Chill”, MacG responded to claims that the reality TV star made him feel uncomfortable.