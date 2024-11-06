WATCH: MacG slams Uncle Waffles for failing to credit Ohp Sage in her hit single, ‘Wadibusa’

Local podcaster MacG recently took to his platform to call out global amapiano DJ, Uncle Waffles. MacG, whose real name is Macgyver Mukwevho, called Uncle Waffles a “leech”, saying that she didn’t give enough credit to local artist, Ohp Sage, who features on her track, “Wadibusa”.

“Guys can we call out Uncle Waffles, she’s a leech bra. That girl has one of the biggest (ama)piano songs in the world right now. She is touring, her video is doing amazing, her streams are in the millions, but she can’t even put on the guy who is the vocalist in the song. “This guy is struggling to get gigs, he is performing at taverns, come on guys ... He’s not in the video, she doesn’t bring him out at shows ... This is sad dog, this is unfair,” said MacG. “Wadibusa” also features Pcee, and was released six months ago.

The video has more than 25 million views on YouTube and over 19 million views on Spotify. Watch the “Wadibusa” music video below. MacG argued that Uncle Waffles could have shared her platform with Sage in order to boost his career.

“At least put him in the video ... When you do that, do you know how much you are changing his life? Not only his life, but his family’s life ... His life will be changed forever, with one song. “Nineteen million views, it’s a beautiful song, he makes the song,” said MacG. Co-host Sol Phenduka added that young talent needs to be given an opportunity.

“Everyone knows Uncle Waffles, he (Ohp Sage) should have been centre, or let them both be one, because she’s got a big name. Let the face put the song, but let him be here (middle). That’s the least you can do for the kid ... “And guess what, it would have cost you not a cent because all she would be doing is sharing her platform. “It would also be great when she retires one day and can say, ‘I managed to change this person’s life’,” said Phenduka.

Meanwhile, the topic caused a debate online. Here’s what netizens had to say. @Teejourney3 said: “She wants to eat alone she’s selfish!! as f*** I’m so disappointed.” She wants to eat alone she’s selfish!! as fuck I’m so disappointed

— T•tee🌍 (@Teejourney3) November 6, 2024 @BEXX007 commented: “Same as the Guy that sang ‘Tanzania’ (Exploited & Left to dry on the side lines) ... “This foolish culture of celebrating DJs over Vocalist needs to stop, this is the reason why the genre can not produce superstars of the same calibre as Wizkid, Burnaboy & Davido.” Same as the Guy that sang Tanzania (Exploited & Left to dry on the side lines) . . . This foolish culture of celebrating DJs over Vocalist needs to stop, this is the reason why the genre can not produce Superstars of the same calibre as Wizkid, Burnaboy & Davido