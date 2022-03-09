WATCH: MacG spills the tea on why he was fired from YFM

Controversial “Podcast and Chill” host MacG recently revealed that he was fired from YFM for leaving the studio unattended for an hour, while he was out trying to “massage” a girl who was playing hard to get. During the podcast on Monday, MacG divulged all the juicy details during the drinking game “Never Have I Ever” – saying that it wasn’t the first time he “smashed” at the workplace. However, this one hurt the most because at the end he got fired and didn’t get to “smash” either.

“Saturday, there's this girl I met at the club, and this girl I've been wanting like for months. The hottest thing you've ever seen,” said MacG. She had offered to leave for work with him and said she would think about “giving him some”. “So we go. I do my show, I do the first link then we go outside. I thought I cued up the show, so I've got like 30 minutes.

“I'm out there working my magic. Ah dog, within an hour or so I lost track of time because she was playing hard to get. I got so many calls saying 'You have been off air since your last link'.” Sol Phenduka added his funny two cents worth to the conversation. #PodcastAndChill



The podcaster is known for his over the top conversations, which always tends to rub people the wrong way.

