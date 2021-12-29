WATCH: Makhadzi hits back at Babes Wodumo, says it's not her fault Mampintsha wants her

On Monday, Babes Wodumo went live on Instagram to lash out at singer-songwriter Makhadzi for allegedly sleeping with her husband, Mampintsha Shimora. In the Instagram Live, Babes repeatedly threatened to beat her up when she next sees her and teach her a lesson.

Makhadzi responded with a tweet on Tuesday claiming this was all part of a publicity stunt by Babes and her team. "Imagine my boyfriend hearing that iam trending for onother man😂😂! . Just Because someone want to to pull a stunt by mentioning my name . “But I forgave her already. And also replyed to satisfy her. Good bye 👋. Khavhavhasale vhatshiamba zwine vhafuna nne ndidovha ndikha fb namus"

Imagine my boyfriend hearing that iam trending for onother man😂😂! . Just Because someone want to to pull a stunt by mentioning my name . But I forgave her already. And also replyed to satisfy her. Good bye 👋. Khavhavhasale vhatshiamba zwine vhafuna nne ndidovha ndikha fb namus — Makhadzi (@MakhadziSA) December 28, 2021 In addition to her response on Twitter, Makhadzi later recorded a video response in which she addressed these allegations in more detail. In the video, Makhadzi says that she had been quiet about what actually happened when she visited Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha's studio out of respect to Babes. "The only person I told is my boyfriend," she said. "I told him that you were fighting for your boyfriend to not look at me and it's something that I cannot control," she said.

She added that she had gone to the studio because she wanted to work with Mampintsha but when she arrived there, Babes caused a scene in front of everyone and made it difficult for any work to get done. Makhadzi is saying Babes Wodumo was fighting with Mampintsha because Mampintsha was looking at her. And she also says she doesn't want Mampintsha



PART 1.



Mr Smeg Brenda Fassie #BilliatoATasteOfWealth Mampintsha Missionary Doggy Hlomu MacG Cassper Nyovest #AndileMpisane pic.twitter.com/kHlGYA3daY — ® (@Biophonlk) December 28, 2021 "You told me your problems, a lot of things which I can't even reveal now. You didn't want me to record with him because you felt like it was supposed to be you and not Mampintsha. "I sat in your studio for almost five hours waiting for Mampintsha to put only four bars because you were making noise, you were acting up, you were pouring alcohol on the computer,“ she said.