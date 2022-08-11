WATCH: Makhadzi receives warm welcome home

On Wednesday afternoon, award-winning musician Makhadzi returned to South Africa after a month-long tour overseas. The singer was setting stages across Canada, Europe and London alight with her electrifying performances.

Her record label, Open Mic Productions, had revealed that they would be rolling out the red carpet for the Limpopo-born superstar when she touched down at OR Tambo International Airport. “In the space of four weeks she performed in Canada and the UK to thousands of adoring fans and sold-out venues, captivating audiences with her bewitching dance moves and popular sing-alongs,” they said. And they certainly did as the “MaGear” hitmaker was welcomed home by her legion of fans.

Media personality Mohale Motaung was among the many who took time out of their day and welcomed Makhadzi home following a successful international tour. “Went to welcome the Queen at the airport earlier. “Welcome home, Queen. @MakhadziSA I love you forever please. 👑😍❤️” Mohale captioned a video he shared of the moment.

Went to welcome the Queen at the airport earlier.



Welcome home, Queen. @MakhadziSA

I love you forever please. 👑😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/oH9vHS6OMj — Mohale Motaung (@mohale_motaung) August 10, 2022 Makhadzi was certainly touched by all the love she received from her supporters. Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a video of the warm embrace she received as she walked through the airport. “iam back😭😭🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦… south africa i don't have words. Thank you very much❤️❤️” she captioned her video. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Makhadzi (@makhadzisa) Award-winning actress Dawn Thandeka King, in her comment, welcomed Makhadzi home. “Welcome back, You killed it, Congratulations darling darling @makhadzisa 🔥🔥🔥”

