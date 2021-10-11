WATCH: Makhadzi thanks DJ Tira for bringing her out to perform in KZN

Local singer Makhadzi hit the stage in Durban, thanks to DJ Tira. The “Ghanama” hitmaker made her debut performance in KZN at Nsimbini Lifestyle on Saturday and wowed Durban audiences with her high energy performance.

Taking to her Instagram page, Makhadzi shared a short clip from her performance captioning the post: “@djtira thanks for bringing me in kzn for the first time ... KZN is now my new home the love I received yesterday is too much.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Makhadzi (@makhadzisa) DJ Tira shared more clips from her performance on his IG page and thanked fans for showing her love and hinting that he might bring her to another city. View this post on Instagram A post shared by djtira (@djtira) Last week, Makhadzi found herself topping the trends, after an unflattering image of her started making the rounds on social media.

This comes after a photographer allegedly shared a photograph of Makhadzi performing on stage showing off the dark skin on her inner-thighs. The post received mixed reactions, many of which were body-shaming the Limpopo-born star. Taking to Facebook, the “Sugar Sugar” hitmaker pleaded with her social media users to stop “editing and sharing” the image and also urged fans to stop humiliating her.

In her statement, Makhadzi explained that the photographer had many images that he could share but he chose the most unflattering one “to promote his brand but forgetting the damage he is doing to my soul”. Though she apologised to her fans for the image, the star also hit back at trolls. She reminded her fans that there are certain parts of one’s body that one cannot change and she is proud of who she is.

“Unfortunately I cannot change my inner part ... I'm like this and I'm proud … ” She further explained how this online bullying impacts negatively on her family and friends. “I am strong but my family and friends are not strong as I am ... seeing them crying about edited pictures really breaks me and affects me badly.