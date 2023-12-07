WATCH: Mam'Mkhize welcomes US singer Karyn White into her home, teaches her how to do Mzansi moves

Award-winning, twice Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling, internationally-acclaimed R&B artist singer Karyn White is currently in South Africa. The songstress was in country just last August and performed in Cape Town and Pretoria.

Ahead of her performance at Mahika Mahikeng music festival on December 10, the international star stopped by popular socialite and businesswoman Shauwn ‘Mam’Mkhize’ Mkhize’s home. Mam’Mkhize posted on her official TikTok account a video of herself with the Atlanta based superstar having fun inside her home. In the clip, the reality TV star shared how White wants her to teach her some local dance moves.

In the clip, which the businesswoman also posted on her Instagram, they can be heard listening to the popular song ‘Horns In The Sun’ by DJ Kent and Thakzin. After the introductions, Mam’Mkhize shared that White wanted her to teach her how to dance the popular dance move Zekethe. White can then be seen trying to dance the local dance and adding her own flavour with a dash of Mzansi.

White also posted the clip on her own social media platforms where she thanked Mam’Mkhize for hosting her in her home and gushed over how proud she is of the businesswoman. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARYN WHITE (@karynwhiteofficial)