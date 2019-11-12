Mampintsha. Picture: Instagram

Durban-based musician Mampintsha, real name Mandla Maphumulo, finally addressed rumours surrounding his mysterious weight loss. Taking to Twitter on Monday, the Big Nuz star explained to his fans that he is happy with his current weight and rubbished the social media speculation that he is sick.

In a video, Mampintsha said: “If people think I'm sick it's fine, that's their problem. I'm not sick, I'm okay. If you want to know about my weight loss, get the weekend paper ."

The rest of the video becomes inaudible as he starts losing his speech.

Watch the video below: