WATCH: Mampintsha funeral a joyous celebration of his life, despite mother’s dramatic entrance

Much of the lead-up to late gqom star Mandla ‘Mampintsha’ Maphumulo’s funeral has been clouded by rumours that Mampintsha’s wife, musician Bongekile “Babes Wodumo” Maphumulo, found out about her husband’s death through social media. While those rumours were denounced by family spokesperson Zandile Maphumulo, the funeral which took place in the morning on Friday, December 30, at the Durban ICC, started in dramatic fashion as the apparent friction between Mampintsha’s mother and father’s families spilled over publicly.

Story continues below Advertisement

With Mampintsha’s father, Thembinkosi Maphumulo, speaking at the podium, his mother, Zamanguni Gumede with whom Mampintsha had a fractured relationship, unceremoniously entered the venue with some family members. Drama ka mama Mampintsha entrance of the year 🤧🤧🤧 uthe nje ngizongena mayese khuluma ex wami 😂😂 baby mama drama #Mampintshafuneral pic.twitter.com/OlTD2CeRSd — Miss P👸 (@Madam_PB) December 30, 2022 The proceedings started with welcome remarks by eThekwini Acting Mayor Nkosenhle Madlala. That was followed by several speeches from the Simelane and Maphumulo families, as well as friends. DJ Tira and Madanone, representing Westink and Afrotainment, also took to the podium.

Several government officials, including KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and ANC KZN provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma, also attended and spoke during the service. Much like the memorial service, which took place on Thursday, December 29, at Durban’s Thekwini Community Church, the funeral was full of singing and dancing. At one point, Babes was encouraged by programme director Dudu Khoza, to join the dancing as the arena erupted in song.

Story continues below Advertisement

While she had maintained her composure during much of the proceedings, she broke down crying on a few occasions. Widow of the late musician/artist Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo, Bongekile Simelane (Babes Wodumo) becomes emotional at the funeral of her late husband at the Durban ICC#MampintshaFuneral #Shimora #Mampintsha#BabesWodumo pic.twitter.com/AGXvHKEYAd — Rajesh Jantilal (@RajeshJantilal) December 30, 2022 Apart from a few intermittent sound issues, the YouTube live stream largely went smoothly as thousands watched the service that lasted over four hours. Towards the end of the proceedings, Babes took to the stage to pay tribute to and share some heartfelt memories about her late husband.

Story continues below Advertisement

During her speech, she also touched the rocky relationship between her and her mother-in-law, which has played out in the media and reality show “Uthando Lodumo”, stating that she was letting bygones by bygones and holding no more grudges. “I want to forgive your sins today because I have been raised by a pastor and I'm saved. I forgive you Ma, please may this thing causing us to fight end as of today.” Premier Dube-Ncube delivered one of the more eloquent speeches as she lauded Mampintsha for his contributions to the music industry.