WATCH: Mampintsha proposes to Babes Wodumo live on air

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

“Babes & Mampintsha taught us to mind our own business!” said @MorganK_Dj.

Babes & Mampintsha taught us to mind our own business!✍🏾 https://t.co/osWnn3cCyh — 🎧♏️ORGAN K‼️🇿🇦 (@MorganK_Dj) October 29, 2020

“I love Babes so much and all I hope for is that whatever decision she makes she willingly makes herself until she makes that final decision to be free from this abusive bastard.

“Until that day though, I hope the Universe protects and shields her everyday and gives her wealth,” commented @nanettembiliiii.

I love Babes so much and all I hope for is that whatever decision she makes she willingly makes herself until she makes that final decision to be free from this abusive bastard. Until that day though, I hope the Universe protects and shields her everyday and gives her wealth ❤️ https://t.co/WJJY3EsWny — the savage 🖤 LINK IN BIO (@nanettembiliiii) October 30, 2020

“The comments here....you need water for this one,” said @KingZakesFx.

The comments here....you need water for this one https://t.co/cXEe0LpUNd pic.twitter.com/G30nq72J7n — zakhele (@KingZakesFx) October 30, 2020

“Lol i totally love this toxic couple,” commented @Sneh_Blose.

Lol i totally love this toxic couple 🤣 https://t.co/3HX97FZ0GL — Sneh Blose (@Sneh_Blose) October 30, 2020

“Suddenly having an uncontrollable urge to drink water and face the front,” commented @rainbootiez.

Suddenly having an uncontrollable urge to drink water and face the front 😶 https://t.co/ArovYmU38J — The AI Being (@rainbootiez) October 30, 2020

The duo’s relationship caused headlines two years ago after a video surfaced where Babes was allegedly being physically assaulted by Mampintsha. The video quickly went viral with many fans showing support for Babes during the ordeal.

However, the couple dropped the charges laid against each other and later reconciled with Babes even dropping a song about being in a abusive relationship.

Recently, the “eLamont” hitmaker was involved in another scandal after Tha Simelane claimed that Babes was doing cocaine in an Instagram Live.

However, her PR manager and sister Nondumiso Simelane denied the claims of drug use.