Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha. Picture: Instagram
WATCH: Mampintsha proposes to Babes Wodumo live on air

By Entertainment Reporter Time of article published 3h ago

Controversial couple Babes Wodumo and Mampintsha got engaged on Thursday.

Making an appearance on Gagasi FM, Mampintsha decided it was time to pop the question live on air and went on one knee.

In the several videos on Instagram, the West Ink founder is mostly inaudible in the video. However, he is heard saying that this has been a long time coming.

New chapter. New journey❤️ #UthandoLodumo

The “Wololo“ star also shared the video on her Instagram account and captioned the post: ”Within a blink of a eye and now I’m left speechless, the journey wasn’t easy but we stuck together through thick and thin. Ngiyabonga Mashimane“.

Tweeps decided to drink their water and not question Babes’ decision to accept the proposal since the couple have had a very troubled history.

“Babes & Mampintsha taught us to mind our own business!” said @MorganK_Dj.

“I love Babes so much and all I hope for is that whatever decision she makes she willingly makes herself until she makes that final decision to be free from this abusive bastard.

“Until that day though, I hope the Universe protects and shields her everyday and gives her wealth,” commented @nanettembiliiii.

“The comments here....you need water for this one,” said @KingZakesFx.

“Lol i totally love this toxic couple,” commented @Sneh_Blose.

“Suddenly having an uncontrollable urge to drink water and face the front,” commented @rainbootiez.

The duo’s relationship caused headlines two years ago after a video surfaced where Babes was allegedly being physically assaulted by Mampintsha. The video quickly went viral with many fans showing support for Babes during the ordeal.

However, the couple dropped the charges laid against each other and later reconciled with Babes even dropping a song about being in a abusive relationship.

Recently, the “eLamont” hitmaker was involved in another scandal after Tha Simelane claimed that Babes was doing cocaine in an Instagram Live.

However, her PR manager and sister Nondumiso Simelane denied the claims of drug use.

Babes Wodumo

