WATCH: Maps Maponyane’s mother calls Boity her daughter-in-law

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

It’s no secret that media personality Maps Maponyane and rapper Boity share a close bond with each other. Fans of both stars have long questioned whether that bond they share is one of friends or lovers. As much as the two have shut down suggestions that they are a couple or should at least become a couple, one mother knows otherwise. Taking to Twitter this past weekend, Maps posted a video of his mother, Sylvia Maponyane, thanking Boity for a gift she received from the rapper. In the video, Sylvia is seen carrying a Boity branded gift bag, the exact kind the star packages her newly launched fragrance in.

Visibly happy for the gift Boity sent her, Sylvia says: “Thank you Boity, thank you Boitumelo, thank you, my love, thank you ngwetsi yaka (my daughter-in-law), I love you”.

Responding to the tweet, Boity replied saying, “Tell Mama I love her too! Very much! I hope she enjoys the goodies.”

See below:

Tell Mama I love her too! Very much! 😍😍❤️❤️🌸🌸 I hope she enjoys the goodies. 😘😘😘👑 https://t.co/8X0lG1HQmK — #OwnYourThrone👑 (@Boity) October 4, 2020

Last month Maps celebrated Boity launching her very own fragrance, Pink Sapphire.

Taking to Instagram, the former “Top Billing” presenter uploaded a string of pictures which were taken at the launch of Boity’s fragrance.

“After a dope launch and selling out on her preorders, I couldn't be more proud of you on creating this world class fragrance @boity You've put your heart and soul into it, and it's beautiful to see how #BoityPinkSapphire is now a reality”, he said in the caption.

Earlier this year the pair set tongues wagging when Maps responded to Boity's about her wanting to date a wealthy man.

“Can’t wait for my husband to leave R100K on my dressing table for brunch with the girls”, tweeted the ‘Bakae’ hitmaker to which Maps responded, “I gotta go work”.