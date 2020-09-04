WATCH: Masoja Msiza rubbishes death rumours

Popular ’Uzalo’ star Masoja Msiza has cleared the air on rumours that he died this week, telling fans it was the work of the enemy. The actor who plays Nkunzi Mhlongo in ’Uzalo’, a character many love to hate, was shocked when a social media report surfaced this week claiming he had died in a car accident. The star took to Twitter to reassure fans that he was still very much alive. “I am alive, well, and kicking. It is through the mercy of God. I am aware that there are malicious rumours that are spreading like wildfire. They are escalating ... All I can say is it is the work of the envious, jealous and haters.” He said haters were trying to bring him down, but he was too focused on winning.

“Haters don't hate you, they hate themselves because you represent what they wish to become. Winners focus on winning, losers focus on winners.”

The rumours are not true, I am very much alive. pic.twitter.com/g7edF8YlYJ — Masoja Msiza (@MasojaMsiza_ZA) September 3, 2020

Masoja is not the only star to fall victim to a death hoax. In July singer Tumi Masemola apologised for a Twitter blunder that trended after the star “killed” the wrong person. In a tweet Tumi ‘killed’ actress and musician, Candy Tsamandebele.

Veteran actress Sophie Ndaba has also previously slammed rumours that she had died.

She told fans last year that the rumours took a serious toll on her and her family.

“It's heartbreaking to read messages that I'm dead. It's the second time this year this has happened and it's extremely traumatic to my family, friends and especially my kids. To address the rumours I'm alive and kicking and, God willing, I'm not going anywhere any time soon,” she said.