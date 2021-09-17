WATCH: Melanie’s and Zwai’s daughter feature in Disney’s ’Magic Bake-Off’

Kwaito legend Zwai Bala’s daughter Peyton is the new voice behind Disney's “Magic Bake-Off”, proving that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. The 10-year old is featured in the American children’s baking television show jingle and her mother, veteran broadcaster Melanie Bala couldn’t be more proud.

Taking to Instagram, Bala shared the exciting news of her daughter’s big move on the international scene. “A couple of weeks ago, a production company reached out to me because they were looking for a young, female voice for a new TV show jingle and they heard Miss P could sing, so wanted her to come through and record,” shared the Metro FM presenter. “She was a little nervous at first but like we always say: WWBD? (What would Beyoncé do? 😝) With encouragement and guidance from dad @zeebala, she nailed it!!!! ➡️

“It’s HER voice that is now on Disney’s #MagicBakeOff that airs in the US (only) !!!! 🙌🏾” she added. Bala insists she and her former husband (founding member of the legendary kwaito band TKZee) have wanted to pressure their children to follow in their father’s footsteps. “We’ve always said there’s no pressure on her to sing – she’ll only do what she wants to. The Bala Family singing gene is STRONG ya heard? 🧬 (Lord knows my people can’t sing for sh** 🤣)

Super proud of Miss P for giving this her all. To the stars and beyond baby! ✨ ❤️” See the full post below: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melanie Bala (@melzinbala) The former power couple announced their split in 2017, ending their ten-year marriage.

The couple shared a joint statement on social media, confirming that they had taken a mutual decision to dissolve the marriage. “There has been increasing media speculation around the state of our marriage and we feel it’s important that the story is told by us. We confirm that we are separated and divorce proceedings are underway," read the statement. The pair also indicated that they would co-parent their two children.