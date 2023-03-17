WATCH: Memorial service in celebration of award-winning singer Gloria Bosman

The Bosman family have invited music lovers, fans and friends to convene at the Soweto Theatre this Friday afternoon for a public memorial service in celebration of the life of Jazz musician Gloria Bosman. Bosman’s memorial will be live-streamed on Youtube from 3 pm on May 17. Click here to watch as friends and fellow musicians bid farewell to the late Jazz vocalist and guitar player.

The multi-award-winning musician died at her Soweto home, surrounded by loved ones, on Tuesday, March 14, after a short illness. She was 48. Bosman’s death was confirmed by her family in a statement shared on her social media platform.

“It is with profound sadness that we share in the early hours of this morning, we lost the rock of our family; a beloved mother, grandmother, and sister, Gloria Bosman. who came to fame for her soulful and soothing voice,” read the statement. “After a short illness, she transcended peacefully at her home, surrounded by family. “Gloria had devoted her life, not just to her family, but to her music, she was loved and adored by many here in South Africa and beyond its borders. Her fans were part of her large and extended family that she always put on her best stage performances for.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gloria Bosman (@gloriabosman) Born in Soweto on October 31, 1973, Bosman grew to become a leading African jazz, rock and gospel vocalist and also an accomplished producer and composer. She was appointed as a Southern African Music Rights Organisation’s non-executive director at its last AGM in December last year. A theatre production at the Market Theatre in 1993 earned her a scholarship to study opera at the Pretoria Technikon (now Tshwane University of Technology).