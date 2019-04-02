Mentalist Larry Soffer's mentalism act includes feats of mind reading, metal bending, thought prediction, telekinesis and so much more. Pic: Eric Uys

Born in Cape Town, Larry Soffer performs both locally and internationally, inspiring audiences to believe in the impossible. With almost 20 years experience, Larry Soffer performs mostly at corporate and private events. His mentalism act includes feats of mind reading, metal bending, thought prediction, telekinesis and so much more.

He has various show options to choose from ranging from close-up roaming mentalism, a stage show, master of ceremonies, as well as corporate or motivational speaking.

Larry has performed for celebrities like Jay Z and Beyonce, Mike Rutherford, Andie Macdowell, Luke Perry, and royalty such as the Prince of Saudi Arabia, Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie of York and he has travelled to nearly 30 countries to perform.

Larry Soffer started doing magic when he got his first magic set at the age of 4. Ever since then his goal was to become the world’s greatest magician and have since dedicated his life to be the best in his field.

After school Larry got more into mentalism and is now the most influential name in magic and mentalism in South Africa today.

“My aim is to get people to Believe to see instead of Seeing to Believe. You see, if you always have See it to Believe it, you will always only experience other people’s creations. But if you can Believe to See, you can believe in your own ideas, you can then create those ideas and become the master of your own destiny.” Larry Soffer

To book Larry Sofffer call Sanet +27 73 946 5060

[email protected]