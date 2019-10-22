Mihlali Ndamase and Lasizwe. Picture: Instagram

YouTubers Lasizwe Dambuza and Mihlali Ndamase are currently in Atlanta, Georgia after attending the annual YouTube Black FanFest. 

The event is a corporate initiative that seeks to support and amplify the voices of creators of colour from around the world. 

Dambuza is known for his comedy on his YouTube channel and being the brother of Khanyi Mbau. Ndamase is a beauty guru on the video sharing website. 

They joined the likes of beauty guru Jackie Aina, who released an eyeshadow palette with Anastasia Beverly Hills and Skai Jackson at the event.

The duo kept fans updated on their trip.
Hello Atlanta!

Mhilale Ndamase and Jackie Aina. Video: Instagram Stories
Mhilale Ndamase and Jackie Aina. Picture: Instagram Stories

Before attending FanFest, where Queen Naija, Lil Baby and 6lack performed,, the duo stopped by Krab Queenz. 
Mhilale Ndamase Picture: Instagram Stories
Lasizwe also posted videos and him and actress Skai Jackson, in which she called him her "new best friend". 
Lasizwe and Skai Jackson. Video: Instagram Stories
Lasizwe and Skai Jackson. Video: Instagram Stories

Many of their fans celebratedg their participation in #YouTubeBlack.