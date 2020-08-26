WATCH: Mihlali Ndamase hits back at claims she is promoting being a loose woman

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Social media influencer Mihali Ndamase has hit back at a claim that she is promoting 'being a loose woman' to South Africans. This comes after the star spoke about dating in the latest video on her YouTube channel. Mihlali was joined by her friend and fellow make-up artist, Tebogo ‘Tebby’ Leburu. The duo were answering questions that were asked by Mihlali’s followers. One of the questions was if Mihlali had dated more than one person at the same time. Mihlali said that when she is single, she dates multiple men. “If I am single I go out for dinners, it doesn’t have to be like having sex with them”, she said. The video has positive reactions with Mihali’s subscribers loving the content.

However, things took a left turn when she was accused of 'promoting being a loose woman.'

According to Mihlali, a comment left by a man angered her and she felt she needed to address the matter. This quickly led her to making it to number one on the trends list.

In a string of Instagram Instagram Stories, the star slammed the claim and took aim at men.

“I need to address this because it is actually really pissing me off. Some stupid boy came into my mentions this morning commenting on my video saying that I am promoting bofebe (whoring) in South Africa.

Firstly what I said in the video is that as a single woman, which I currently am and have been, I am open to casual dating. I even explained this”, she said.

She said that going on casual dates had nothing to do with sexual relations. Mihlali then addressed all men with a spicy clap back.

“Men need to stop thinking that they have an opinion on women’s bodies and what women do and their decisions. It has nothing to do with you, you are not going to come and police my behaviour and my decisions and choices in 2020, this is not your mother’s house”, she said.

Mihlali speaking nothing but facts. It’s these men’s audacity for me! pic.twitter.com/rzukZ0Gm1j — Amahle (@MsAmahle_N) August 25, 2020

Many Twitter users have come in support of Mihlali and shared their thoughts online.

I am 100% behind you @mihlalii_n. men need to mind their businessssss! https://t.co/nLhIn777Ow — Sis G.U (@Guugu_lethu) August 26, 2020

South African men are really the bottom of the barrel. If you have a problem with what Mihlali said then you’re part of the problem and that’s all there is to it. — Zimbabwean Lives Matter 🇿🇼. (@nirvalym_) August 26, 2020

South African men are really the bottom of the barrel. If you have a problem with what Mihlali said then you’re part of the problem and that’s all there is to it. — Zimbabwean Lives Matter 🇿🇼. (@nirvalym_) August 26, 2020

Mihlali spoke about dating casually and South African men are using that to justify violence against women. If you can’t see how sick that is, you’re part of the problem. — B. (@biancaaboni) August 26, 2020