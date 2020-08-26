EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal

WATCH: Mihlali Ndamase hits back at claims she is promoting being a loose woman

By Liam Karabo Joyce Time of article published 4h ago

Share this article:

Social media influencer Mihali Ndamase has hit back at a claim that she is promoting 'being a loose woman' to South Africans.

This comes after the star spoke about dating in the latest video on her YouTube channel.

Mihlali was joined by her friend and fellow make-up artist, Tebogo ‘Tebby’ Leburu. The duo were answering questions that were asked by Mihlali’s followers.

One of the questions was if Mihlali had dated more than one person at the same time. Mihlali said that when she is single, she dates multiple men. “If I am single I go out for dinners, it doesn’t have to be like having sex with them”, she said.

The video has positive reactions with Mihali’s subscribers loving the content.

However, things took a left turn when she was accused of 'promoting being a loose woman.'

According to Mihlali, a comment left by a man angered her and she felt she needed to address the matter. This quickly led her to making it to number one on the trends list.

In a string of Instagram Instagram Stories, the star slammed the claim and took aim at men.

“I need to address this because it is actually really pissing me off. Some stupid boy came into my mentions this morning commenting on my video saying that I am promoting bofebe (whoring) in South Africa.

Firstly what I said in the video is that as a single woman, which I currently am and have been, I am open to casual dating. I even explained this”, she said.

She said that going on casual dates had nothing to do with sexual relations. Mihlali then addressed all men with a spicy clap back.

“Men need to stop thinking that they have an opinion on women’s bodies and what women do and their decisions. It has nothing to do with you, you are not going to come and police my behaviour and my decisions and choices in 2020, this is not your mother’s house”, she said.

Many Twitter users have come in support of Mihlali and shared their thoughts online.

Share this article:

Related Articles