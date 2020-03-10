WATCH: Mihlali Ndamase opens up about the first time she had sex
Popular social media influencer and vlogger, Mihlali Ndamase decided to take a trip down memory lane and got very candid about losing her virginity.
Ndamase shared the story of her first time with her fans in her latest video on her YouTube channel.
While doing her makeup, she said, "One time I flew to Durban to go visit him and uh it happened. I don't how or what to say about how I felt. It was really sore, it was painful as f***. Also, this guy was really tall, he was huge, so it was like... big.
"And I also feel like, during the whole thing there wasn't necessarily any attempt to help me feel comfortable. So it was obvious the experience was very painful, it was excruciating."
Ndamase said everything was tense because she wasn't really comfortable but she "sucked it up" because he was her man and he had previously spoken about how he could not be in a relationship "where he was not having intimacy or sexual intercourse".
She said that although she made an adult decision, she realised she was "under pressure" because she liked the guy so much.
"Considering how much I liked the guy I felt that I have to step up because I wanted to keep him around and I was afraid of losing him", she said.
"This is something that will also help me one day when I have kids to have a conversation with my daughter to say 'don't compromise yourself to cater to somebody else's needs.' Not to put herself in a situation where she isn't necessarily comfortable."
Watch video below: