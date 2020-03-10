WATCH: Mihlali Ndamase opens up about the first time she had sex

Popular social media influencer and vlogger, Mihlali Ndamase decided to take a trip down memory lane and got very candid about losing her virginity.

Ndamase shared the story of her first time with her fans in her latest video on her YouTube channel.

While doing her makeup, she said, "One time I flew to Durban to go visit him and uh it happened. I don't how or what to say about how I felt. It was really sore, it was painful as f***. Also, this guy was really tall, he was huge, so it was like... big.

"And I also feel like, during the whole thing there wasn't necessarily any attempt to help me feel comfortable. So it was obvious the experience was very painful, it was excruciating."

Ndamase said everything was tense because she wasn't really comfortable but she "sucked it up" because he was her man and he had previously spoken about how he could not be in a relationship "where he was not having intimacy or sexual intercourse".