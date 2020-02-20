Minnie Dlamini-Jones. Picture: Instagram

Media personality, Minnie Dlamini-Jones confessed in an Instagram video how she cheated during the filming of a new advert she was shooting for Lays. In the caption, Minnie wrote, "Okay fine I can't kick a ball to save my life 🤣! I’ve partnered with @layssouthafrica to find 10 of the coolest people to travel with me to Istanbul for the @championsleague Final in May ⚽️🏆 🎉 As'hambeni ✈ #AD,".

The advert was shot on the beach in Camps Bay, Cape Town. Minnie is seen kicking a soccer ball high up into the air, and the ball lands in a dirt bin. In the video, Minnie confessed that she, in fact, can not kick a soccer ball "to save her life".

"We're in the beautiful city of Cape Town and on set for my new Lays campaign which I'm so excited about ,but when Lays told me about the campaign and what I'd be doing today, I told them, I can't kick a soccer ball to save my life, so for those of you who guessed it...we cheated. It wasn't real. It was all cameras, all production, because I have zero soccer skills in my body. Nothing... absolutely nothing," said the beautiful Dlamini who sports big hoops ears and a cute white beach Kimono.

The Instagram video received more than 35 000 views in just under an hour, with hundreds of comments.