WATCH: Minnie Dlamini-Jones pays tribute to her brother









Remembering the good times: Minnie Dlamini-Jones and Khosini Dlamini. Picture: Instagram Minnie Dlamini-Jones has paid tribute to her brother Khosini Dlamini after his death two weeks ago. Taking to her Twitter page on Sunday, she posted a picture collage video of her and Khosini at various events, including her wedding. She captioned the post: "I will love you forever K" with a broken heart emoji.

I will love you forever K 💔 pic.twitter.com/damloUQU0r — Minnie Dlamini Jones (@MinnieDlamini) October 6, 2019

Dlamini-Jones followed this post by thanking everyone for the help her family received during this time.

"Words cannot justify how blessed my family is with amazing people who supported us with everything they could. People never left our side for 23 days and continue to be there for us. We could not have done this without you ALL. We love you so much ".

Khosini suffered from a brain aneurysm earlier this month, which led to him being admitted.

The Dlamini family spokesperson Tlhogi Ngwato confirmed Khosini's death to IOL Entertainment.

"It is with great sadness we confirm our beloved Khosini passed away yesterday afternoon, after suffering a ruptured brain aneurysm which placed him on life support for 23 days.

"He passed peacefully at hospital, surrounded by the love of his family. In this time of grief we ask for privacy and the opportunity to celebrate him.

"Khosini is survived by his parents Queen and Jabulani Dlamini, and siblings Maphe and Minenhle," said Ngwato.