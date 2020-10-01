WATCH: Minnie Dlamini-Jones visits 'big sis' Shauwn Mhkize

TV personality Minnie Dlamini-Jones might be pregnant, but the presenter shows no signs of slowing down. Minnie was spotted in a short video on reality star and businesswoman Shauwn Mhkize’s Instagram page. Sporting an above the knee black jersey dress and sunglasses, the South African darling has quite the glow. Shauwn posted the video with the caption: “Crystal moment when a baby sis @minniedlamini pop In to see her big Sis God mother duties #mammkhizeandandilehollywood #kwamamkhize”. In the video, Minnie and Shauwn shared a hug, followed by Shauwn lowering her ear to Minnie’s tummy.

While caressing it she says “are we kicking, are we kicking”. To which Minnie replied, “we are kicking, baby is big”.

The heartwarming video got fans extremely excited and within minutes Mkhize’s video received over 21 000 views and hundreds of comments.

Minnie also commented on the video saying: “My sis we had to come see since you’ve moved to JHB. It’s a Durban takeover. We love you so much mamkhulu”.

Another comment read: “Priceless, this is so sweet, omg”.

While oakcelbrations said: “Carrying soooo soooo well @minniedlamini”.

Patiswap9 said: “Minnie looks stunning ncoooh preggies suits u nana”.

The “Becoming Mrs Jones” star announced her pregnancy recently on social media with a beautiful, inspirational post to mark her husband Quinton Jones’s birthday.

Accompanied by a picture of Minnie cradling her visible baby bump, she wrote: “Starting a family with you Mr Jones is a dream come true and I couldn't have chosen a better man to be the father of our child.

“Happy Birthday my love we're having a baby. Best Bday present ever, I know lol.”