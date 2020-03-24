WATCH: Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is keeping herself busy during social distancing
During this time of social distancing and countries going on lockdown, Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is keeping herself busy in her New York apartment.
In a recent Instagram post, she is seen singing, something not many people knew she could do.
In the caption, she admitted that she would never sing outside of her room, but since people are hanging out virtually she shared the video.
She also invited her fans to share their activities.
"Social distancing activities. Something different for my feed. Something I wouldn’t dare do outside of my room but since we’re all virtually inviting each other into our homes and hanging out, here’s what I do when I’m alone.
"What have you been doing to keep yourselves distracted and entertained? DM me at @missuniverse and tell me. Or you could post your activities and #UniverseUnited so I can see your posts and we can all keep each other company," said Tunzi.
View this post on Instagram
Something different for my feed. Something I wouldn’t dare do outside of my room but since we’re all virtually inviting each other into our homes and hanging out, here’s what I do when I’m alone. What have you been doing to keep yourselves distracted and entertained? DM me at @missuniverse and tell me. Or you could post your activities and #UniverseUnited so I can see your posts and we can all keep each other company❤️
A post shared by Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) on
Many celebrities were stunned, and Cassper Nyovest, who was teased for having a crush on Tunzi, commented on the video with a heart emoji. To which many responded that she made the video for him.
Actress Amanda du-Pont also commented on the video saying,"Sheesh what a wonderful surprise, goosebumps even".
"Idols SA" judge, Unathi Nkayi commented saying,"It's in your blood".
The video was liked by over 102 000 people.