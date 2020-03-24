WATCH: Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is keeping herself busy during social distancing

During this time of social distancing and countries going on lockdown, Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is keeping herself busy in her New York apartment.



In a recent Instagram post, she is seen singing, something not many people knew she could do.

In the caption, she admitted that she would never sing outside of her room, but since people are hanging out virtually she shared the video.

She also invited her fans to share their activities.

"Social distancing activities. Something different for my feed. Something I wouldn’t dare do outside of my room but since we’re all virtually inviting each other into our homes and hanging out, here’s what I do when I’m alone.