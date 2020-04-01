WATCH: Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi serenades Thandiswa Mazwai

All musician Thandiswa Mazwai wanted for her 44th birthday was for Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi to wish her. And her wish came true. In a now-deleted tweet, Mazwai said: “All I need now is a birthday message from my crush Zozi Tunzi but she has so many followers she won’t see my request". Little did she expect that her "crush" will serenade her with one of her very own songs. Tunzi took to her Twitter account to send Mazwai a really special video.

She started the video singing Mazwai's hit song "Ingoma" and ended with a birthday message for the music legend.

"Happy birthday King Tha. Thank you for blessing us with incredible years of music," she said in the video.

Watch the video here:

Fans were shocked when they saw Mazwai asking for her wish on Twitter.

Twitter user @nikelo_m said: "I still can't believe that a whole King Tha wished for was for Zozi to sing for her birthday...and she was besides herself when it happened. A whole King Tha!! Wow! Humility!"

Mazwai replied to the tweet saying that she loved Tunzi.