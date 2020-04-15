WATCH: Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi sings Amanda Black's 'Amazulu'

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email



Tunzi posted a video of her singing the hit song on Instagram and opened up about how she was recently feeling sad and homesick.

"I find a lot of strength and healing in music. I found this video that I took days ago on a day when I felt down, homesick and just a little sad. Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi decided to uplift her millions of followers by singing Amanda Black's "Amazulu" and sending a message of strength.





"I was listening to this song Amazulu by @amandablacksa and I started singing, which made me feel much better. Amazulu means Heavens.





"I pray that in this time of uncertainty you all find peace and solace in whatever your Heaven may be. Love and light to everyone. Be blessed", she said in the caption.





Watch her acapella rendition of "Amazulu" below:













A Whole Miss Universe 💃🏾💃🏾😍🥰🥰

Yhoo guys an entire Miss Universe singing my song, i love her to bits!!! 😍😍😍 @zozitunzi ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/IoL2b0DDQL — #POWER - OUT NOW (@AmandaBlackSA) April 14, 2020 Black posted the video on her Twitter account saying "A whole Miss Universe. Yhoo guys an entire Miss Universe singing my song, i love her to bits!!!"

The video caught the attention of Amanda Black who could not hide her excitement.