WATCH: Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi wows with 'Runnin' (Lose It All)' cover

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has wowed Mzansi with her singing voice again after posting a cover of “Runnin' (Lose It All)’” by Naughty Boy featuring Beyoncé and Arrow Benjamin. Taking to her Instagram, Tunzi shared another video of her doing a cover. This time around she took a jab at “Runnin' (Lose It All)’” which is a song produced by British DJ Naughty Boy that came a suspire in 2015 since Beyoncé was featured on the song during one of her off years. In the caption Tunzi simply said: “Beyoncé. It’s been a while since I did one of these.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) Mzansi was mesmerised by the reigning Miss Universe’s singing voice and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

What can our Miss Universe not do? She's a multi-talented Queen ❤ https://t.co/B8dqoxnOrl — RITA (@Riri_Molapo) December 5, 2020

Miss Universe is singing 😍😍😍 https://t.co/l21GRtpGST — Surprise (@surprise_gboy) December 5, 2020

I want Zozi to be Miss Universe forever 😭😭😭 https://t.co/6pVMn5vOjj — LERATO (@sthandwa_moleko) December 5, 2020

Beautiful voice Miss Universe 😍 https://t.co/HaGw3Sactu — Fabiollofaith (@Fabiollofaith) December 5, 2020

The only Miss Universe I've ever known and forever will be! 😭😍🔥 https://t.co/mNSczhWSF9 — Basetsana (@yummy_mommyb) December 5, 2020

Earlier this year, Tunzi decided to uplift her millions of followers by singing Amanda Black's "Amazulu" and sending a message of strength.

Tunzi posted a video of her singing the hit song on Instagram and opened up about how she was recently feeling sad and homesick.

During the earlier stages of lockdown, she also shared another uplifting cover on her social media pages.

Tunzi posted the video on her Twitter and Instagram pages where she sang Andra Day's "Rise Up".

On Twitter, the caption read: "Hearts are heavy, anxieties are at an all time high but we will pull through. When you feel like your hands are tied and you are suffocating, I pray you atleast find comfort in hope." it read.

Hearts are heavy, anxieties are at an all time high but we will pull through. When you feel like your hands are tied and you are suffocating, I pray you atleast find comfort in hope.❤🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/4ZbrvP35Aj — Zozibini Tunzi (@zozitunzi) July 2, 2020

