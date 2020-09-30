WATCH: Mohale hits back at criticism over 'Rhythm City' gig

Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo has responded to criticism he received after it was announced that he would be making a guest appearance on “Rhythm City”. The “Somizi and Mohale: The Unoin“ star, who rose to fame as the husband of media personality Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, has attempted to create a name for himself outside of his union. From gaining a large social media following and then scoring his first acting gig on “MTV Base’s Shuga: Down South” last year. However, none of these strides has stuck with South Africans who continue to question his accomplishments. Following the announcement that Mohale would be joining the hit e.tv soapie, social media was sent into a frenzy.

Twitter users questioned why Mohale would be getting an acting job over performing arts graduates who were more qualified.

A debate ensued and while many defended his new gig, others lambasted it.

In a statement sent to IOL Entertainment, e.tv confirmed that Mohale would be making a celebrity guest appearance and that he would be playing the character of Kudzo.

Mohale enters the world of “Rhythm City” as the head of sponsorship for a big cell phone company.

He lives, breathes, and sleeps sponsorship and is always looking for the perfect opportunity to invest.

Mohale was a guest on SABC 3's “Trending SA” where he addressed the criticism.

“About the ’Rhythm City’ gig, people expect me to not do anything simply because I am married to a famous person. I can’t blame myself for getting married to Somizi, and that now must not mean I shouldn’t pursue any opportunities simply because people are going to say that Somizi got them for me”, said Mohale.

He said that those making comments on social media know nothing about how he got the gig.

He also said that he auditioned for the role and was not alone in the audition as many have said.

“My agent sent me an email and said myself and six others have been picked to audition, I recorded a self-tape and sent it”.

