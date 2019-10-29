It's been a month since they tied the knot in a lavish traditional wedding ceremony now one of Mzansi's favourite couples are celebrating that small milestone.
Mohale and Somizi celebrated their one month anniversary this week with Mohale surprising Somizi with a stay at The Houghton Hotel's Rockstar Penthouse.
The penthouse, which is 830 sqm, costs R68 000 a night and includes Montblanc gifts, silk pajamas from Top Drawer Collection, a private wine selection, champagne on arrival, a 24 hour butler service and more.