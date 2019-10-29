WATCH: Mohale surprises Somizi with R68k a night hotel stay









Somizi and Mohale. Picture: Supplied.

It's been a month since they tied the knot in a lavish traditional wedding ceremony now one of Mzansi's favourite couples are celebrating that small milestone. Mohale and Somizi celebrated their one month anniversary this week with Mohale surprising Somizi with a stay at The Houghton Hotel's Rockstar Penthouse.

The penthouse, which is 830 sqm, costs R68 000 a night and includes Montblanc gifts, silk pajamas from Top Drawer Collection, a private wine selection, champagne on arrival, a 24 hour butler service and more.





Mohale, who was already in the penthouse when Somizi arrived had set out a cake and champagne. Somizi, who screamed when he saw Mohale said, "I have been having such a bad day. You have made my day. Thank you, baby".





Mohale then tells Somizi that they will be staying over for the night and takes him on a tour of the penthouse, showing him the bar, formal dining room, lounge and balcony.





Somizi took to social media to post a video of the surprise.













Mohale also thanked the hotel staff and GH Mumm champagne for the bottles they provided. The couple were also joined by their friends for dinner at the penthouse which included Vusi Nova and TT Mbha.





Somizi later revealed that they will be staying at the hotel for the week.





Last week luxury social media influencer Kefilwe Mabote also stayed in the same penthouse with her friends.

Somizi said that his husband had outdid himself and that he was left speechless by the surprise.