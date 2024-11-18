WATCH: Mona Monyane opens up about her ongoing divorce struggles

In a candid video, Mzansi actress and producer Mona Monyane has bravely shared her ongoing struggles with divorce, hoping to resonate with others facing similar challenges. Known for her role in the popular soapie, “Muvhango” Monyane used social media to shed light on her situation, revealing that she is still legally married to her estranged husband, Khulu Skenjana, despite having filed for divorce three times.

Actor Khulu Skenjana. Picture: Instagram. As she celebrated her daughter’s seventh birthday, Monyane reflected on her turbulent journey through the divorce process. Monyane split from her actor husband and ended their four-year marriage in 2020. “Many of you may be shocked by this news because I told you I was divorced, I did. I was calling it out into the universe. I filed in 2020, 2022 and 2024 is my third attempt. I am still legally somebody’s wife,” she said.

Monyane encouraged her fans and followers to avoid letting darkness take precedence in their lives. “So when I ask you, my friend, to focus on yourself and heal, I am not speaking about something that I don’t know. “One thing you will encounter in this world is darkness. One thing you can do is not chose to make that darkness the priority of your life, so that you may actually succeed in life, and live a life that you want.

“So in a physical sense I am very much divorced, I don’t live with this person, we don’t share finances, I’m raising my baby, but in the legal sense, I am still married in community of property till this day. “I really hope I’ve inspired you to leave any relationship that causes you harm. As difficult as it is to leave, it is still worth it. You can still claim your life back even if that person continues to antagonise you. She continued to share that Skenjana has yet to sign the divorce papers.

“I just felt like this (video) could inspire them to sign the papers because they like to watch my Instagram and have opinions about what I post. I am hoping that the opinion they have about this post is that they must sign the divorce papers,” she ended. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mona Monyane (@mona.monyane) Monyane’s fans and followers took to the comments to offer support and advice.