Moonchild Sanelly. Picture: Instagram

Moonchild Sanelly left viewers of "Real Goboza" shocked when she did the unexpected on the prime time gossip show. Known for her outlandish style, the singer stunned viewers and the shows presenters alike when she lifted up her skirt and showed her buttocks.

In a video clip, that was shared by the shows official Twitter page that has since gone viral, the free-spirited singer was being welcomed to the show by presenter Samora Mangesi, who grabbed the chance to do a twerk of his own.

As Mangesi gets up and twerks, Moonchild follows suit, except she does what Mangesi and his fellow presenter Sinazo Yolwa didn't see coming.

She turns around, lifts up her skirt and shows off her buttocks. Mangesi immediately screams "hai hai" while trying to cover her buttocks. The trio laugh and sit for the interview.

Mangesi posted the video on his Instagram account.





Is she smoking something pic.twitter.com/pOx35pqDFP — TSHOLOFELO KOMPRESSOR (@TKompressor) July 28, 2019

I used like her but her behaviour is outrageous for my liking...who doesn't know that RGB is 13PG show🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄 — Sivuyile D (@d_mno1) July 27, 2019

Moon is more gangster than all sa rapper put together. Passion, street cred and unapologetic af. — Malume Jintau (@Lee_Jintau) July 27, 2019

The "My Power" hitmaker not only turned the heat up on set but on Twitter too. Some praised her for being real and comfortable in her own skin while others questioned her actions.