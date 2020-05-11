EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Moonchild Sanelly. Picture: Instagram

WATCH: Moonchild Sanelly calls out SA radio for double standards

Local artist Moonchild Sanelly has called out South African radio stations for their double standards with regards to songs about women's bodies.

Over the weekend, the "Midnight Starring" star let off some steam about the double standard with regards to her speaking about women's bodies concerning her song "Aksies" which led to it being pulled from the air. 

According to Moonchild, "Askies" by Mr JazziQ  - which she is featured on - was pulled from radio airplay due to explicit content. 

In the video, she asks: "How many women are objectified by men in songs and play them on radio? How many? 

"How many international songs that you play that don't celebrate women but talk about women being objectified by rappers?

"How many? And now you're gonna take down a song that makes every single woman no matter the size feel confident. Askies?"

The "iWalk Ye Phara" hitmaker goes on to call out the South African radio stations since songs where women get objectified by men receive endless airplay., while her song which is celebrating women's bodies is deemed as explicit, even though she doesn't swear in it.

She ends the video by pleaded with her fans to write to South African radio stations to play "Askies" since she believes it's a song that makes people feel good about their bodies. 

Watch the video below:

Moonchild's fans applauded her for speaking out and showed their support in responses to the video. 

