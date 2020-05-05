WATCH: Moshe and Phelo Bala share how to keep the spark during lockdown
One of Mzansi's cutest couples Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala shared some ideas on how to keep the romance going during the lockdown.
The newly engaged couple took to Instagram where they shared how dealing with being in lockdown together and keeping the spark in their relationship.
In the video posted on Moshe's page, they told their fans that they're reading books, watching movies and shows together.
Furthermore, the Telkom ambassador said that just because you are in the house together does not mean you shouldn't be romantic, and that you must still send each other nice messages.
He captioned the post: "Hey lovers, we know it can get a bit daunting being away from your loved ones and significant halves during this lockdown.
"But you can always try and make an effort to keep the spark alive by watching the same movies, reading the same books and my personal favorite (looking at the moon at the same time cause you’re both looking at the same moon 😍😍) also you can take relationship quizzes to get to know each other (lord knows I need that right now cause I don’t know this person I’m staying with hahaha jokes) have fun, stay home, keep safe and keep the love alive.
"Remember, sometimes distance makes the heart grow fonder. 🙂☺️. #FreeToLove #KeepSafeDistance #StayCloserApart"
Watch the video below:
View this post on Instagram
Hey lovers , we know it can get a bit daunting being away from your loved ones and significant halves during this lockdown but you can always try and make an effort to keep the spark alive by watching the same movies , reading the same books and my personal favorite ( looking at the moon at the same time cause you’re both looking at the same moon 😍😍) 🤣 also you can take relationship quizzes to get to know each other (lord knows I need that right now cause I don’t know this person I’m staying with hahaha jokes) 🤣 have fun , stay home , keep safe and keep the love alive Remember , sometimes distance makes the heart grow fonder. 🙂☺️. #FreeToLove #KeepSafeDistance #StayCloserApart
A post shared by Moshelle Obama (@moshendiki) on