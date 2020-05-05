WATCH: Moshe and Phelo Bala share how to keep the spark during lockdown

One of Mzansi's cutest couples Moshe Ndiki and Phelo Bala shared some ideas on how to keep the romance going during the lockdown.

The newly engaged couple took to Instagram where they shared how dealing with being in lockdown together and keeping the spark in their relationship.

In the video posted on Moshe's page, they told their fans that they're reading books, watching movies and shows together.

Furthermore, the Telkom ambassador said that just because you are in the house together does not mean you shouldn't be romantic, and that you must still send each other nice messages.

He captioned the post: "Hey lovers, we know it can get a bit daunting being away from your loved ones and significant halves during this lockdown.