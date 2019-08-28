Moshe Ndiki. Picture: Supplied

The amastreamist house was decked in blue for all to see as Moshe Ndiki celebrated his ambassadorship in style with Telkom. Media were shuttled to a mansion in Fourways to experience the full use of Telkom's streaming services.

In the living room, decked out in dining style with flowers and blue candles to match, guests were treated to a three-course meal that included chicken and beef and dessert.

The rooms in the amastreamist house included a gaming room, a Netflix room and a Showmax room for guests to stream to their hearts desires, have fun and enjoy the celebration with Ndiki.

Ndiki has become one of South Africa's favourite entertainers after his hilarious videos on YouTube and other social media platforms. And now he's making waves in the radio and TV sphere.

Ndiki is thrilled about the collaboration and was excited to host his guests and showcase how you no longer needed to stress about data depletion.

“The rise of smartphones over the years has proven that millions of people spend more time on the internet; streaming, chatting, doing school assignments while others simply use it to look for employment.

"With repeated calls for data to fall and affordable deals, Telkom is heeding to this call by ensuring that its customers stay connected at an affordable price. I am excited and proud to be associated with a brand that puts its customers first,” said Ndiki.

Fans took to Twitter to congratulate Ndiki on his great milestone.

Moshe's success story is our fave!😍❤️ Congratulations Mtase, you're firing it up - upwards and upwards! 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/NFbaqppd0l — NandosSA (@NandosSA) August 28, 2019

Moshe’s success story is my favourite. He has grown so much and he is achieving everything. Securing serious bags all over! I am proud of you @MosheNdiki 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥😭😭😭😭😭😭 — Miss Maneli 🌟 (@anda_maneli) August 28, 2019