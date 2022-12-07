WATCH: Mrs Bullock features daughter in a new cute dance video, ‘I was so scared I was going to kick her’

Arguably one of the coolest teachers in Mzansi, the Pretoria High School for Girls educator Mrs Bullock continues to make waves with her smooth dance moves and her fans are for it. In her latest TikTok video, which featured her daughter, Mrs Bullock joked about how she nearly kicked the lights out of the tot while she was trying to showcase some of her latest dance moves.

Story continues below Advertisement

She captioned the post: “I was so scared I was going to kick her 🤣 but this was too cute not to post,” joked Mrs Bullock. A bit shaken by the kick, the tot, nonetheless, continued to enjoy her mother’s choreographic skills.

Watch the video below. @deemrsbee I was so scared I was going to kick her 🤣 but this was too cute not to post 🥹🫶🏻 ♬ original sound - WₕₑᵣₑₜₕₑᵥᵢbₑzBₑ Though the kick nearly ended in tears, with the baby possibly falling over, fans still found the video cute.

Story continues below Advertisement

Here’s what some of the people said. One user wrote: “Not the little baby blocking the first kick😂😂😂😂❤️”, while another commented: ”That kick was so powerful she felt it🤣🤣🤣🤣”. Another TikTok user said: “The kid defending herself from the kick like, ‘No mommy not karate’ 😂😂😂.”

Story continues below Advertisement

Someone else said: “The kick said this girl has a vibe, thank you for dancing to amapiano.” Mrs Bullock won the hearts of many South Africans when a video of her jamming to Robot Boii and Mellow’s banger “Salary Salary” went viral, in October. The post, which was shared by one of her pupils, was captioned “best teacher in the world”.