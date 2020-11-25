WATCH: Mshoza remembered at memorial service

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Mourners have congregated at Bassline, Newtown for fallen kwaito star Nomasonto “Mshoza” Maswanganyi's memorial service on Wednesday. In attendance are fans, family and friends such as Khanyi Mbau and Lasizwe. Due to the coronavirus pandemic only a small number of people are allowed at the service with the memorial being streamed online. Nomasonto ’'Mshoza" Maswanganyi died last week at the age of 37.

At the time, the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (SAMRO) confirmed the news in a tweet.

“Yet another loss to the music industry.

“It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of kwaito star Nomasonto Maswanganyi, affectionately known as Mshoza”, posted the organisation.

Mshoza’s manager, Thanduxolo Jindela, released a statement on the Kwathole Conexion Facebook page confirming her death.

The post said: “Sad passing of the Queen of Mshoza Johannesburg 19 November 2020.

“It is with great sadness to announce the death of Nomasonto "Mshoza" Maswanganyi.

“’The ’Kortes’ hitmaker succumbed peacefully in the early hours of this morning.

“She was 37.

“She will be deeply missed as an ultimate entertainer who loved being on stage.

”Not only did she radiate star quality, Mshoza was a media darling.“

When news broke of her death, celebrities and friends all sent tributes to the star on social media.

Close friend and media personality, Zola Hashatsi said: “All we left with are memories.

“Thank you for showing me how to live.

“I will miss you and always love you dear friend Nomasonto Mshoza Maswanganyi.”

Others like Babes Wodumo, Boity, Jub Jub and Lerato Kganyago also penned tributes.