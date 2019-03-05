Mshoza. Picture: Supplied

Local kwaito star Mshoza has posted a video where she gives her thoughts on the Mampintsha and Babes Wodumo video. On Monday, Mzansi was shocked when a live stream video of what appeared to be Babes Wodumo being physically assaulted by Mampintsha hit the internet.

Many local celebrities came forward in support of the 'Wololo' artist including Mshoza who posted a video addressing Babes about the situation.

In the video, Mshoza addresses Babes Wodumo directly and told her to "get out before it's too late". She also made it clear that the video is not for Mampintsha and had some choice words for him.

"As for you Mampintsha, your career is over. You think we're scared of you? Leave Babes alone, she's a child. You shouldn't even be dating her."

Mshoza further advised Babes, telling her that she is beautiful, confident and to be strong. Stating that she should take action before she becomes washed up.

Watch the video below: