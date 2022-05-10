WATCH: Musa Keys' fan heats up performance with ‘lap dance’

Amapiano hitmaker Musa Keys’ performance just got a whole hotter, all because of his latest addition. Musa Keys is among the most booked artists in the country, if you follow the “Selema (Po Po)” hitmaker on Instagram, you will know he is always out and about at performances.

His gigs are always packed with fans screaming his name and ladies drooling over him. Musa Keys is currently on an international tour and recently had a stop in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe and one of his lady fans joined him on stage. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAYO🌐 (@musakeys) The fan gave the Limpopo hitmaker a very steamy performance and left Musa with an idea that he should get a chair for his next performance.

Musa did exactly that and sat on a chair for his next performance to get his lap dance from his lucky fans. "They need to go in hardaaaa," captioned the artist. DJ Zinhle commented on Musa's post and joked with her boyfriend and DJ Morda to not get any ideas. View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAYO🌐 (@musakeys) One thing about the ladies, they love Musa Keys, the stylish DJ has his female fans wrapped around his fingers. Who can forget Betty, the fan who couldn’t stop staring at him.

