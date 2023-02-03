WATCH: Musa Khawula shades Anele Mdoda and her son Alakhe

Controversial social media commentator Musa Khawula has claimed his next victims, and it is 7-year-old Alakhe Mdoda and his mother, Anele. In a video making the rounds on social media, Khawula rants about how much he dislikes Alakhe and goes on to call Anele a “fat a** mother”.

This video comes off the back of Alakhe’s nomination in the category Favourite African Kidfluencers at this year’s highly anticipated Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards (KCAs). He will go up against Lethukuthula Bhengu, Rethabile Mokgatla, Olianna and Olivia, Siba Bogopa and DJ Arch Jnr. In the video, Khawula said: “So anyway we just going to move on and talk about Anele Mdoda’s son Alakhe right, I don’t like that f***ing child by the way.

“So anyway, Alakhe is nominated for the Kids Nickelodeon Awards whatever... I don’t give a sh** about this child and the mother, that fat a** mother. I am like ‘we just going to move on’... “Anyway congratulations to Alakhe, obviously he is going to win because you know why, he’s been spending a lot of time with Trevor Noah and Sizwe and what not, and I know that you guys will be voting so congratulations to this f***ed up child, we just going to move on, and we don’t give a sh** right,” said Khawula in the segment. Popular Twitter user, @ThisIsColbert shared the video which had tweeps spitting fire.

"I don't like Anele Mdoda's son, Alakhe...and her fat ass mother."😥



Hating on an innocent kid is wild, Musa Khawula 😭

The little star has been nominated in the category Favourite African Kidfluencers.



Good luck, Alakhe ❤



Cassper Quavo Dave Chapelle Ciara Kabza Acting CEO pic.twitter.com/aOFnrvoYYc — YaseBlock B 🇸🇿 (@ThisIsColbert) February 3, 2023 @Riccardo_Elle wrote: “Musa doesn’t know how to throw shade without insults … his reporting is vile an biased !!! You can’t make a career out of that.” Musa doesn’t know how to throw shade without insults … his reporting is vile an biased !!! You can’t make a career out of that — FORMER POPE OF GROOVE (@Riccardo_Elle) February 3, 2023 @MissLesedi_M commented: “Haibo 😱😱 f**ked up child ???? That is an innocent child for crying out loud ! I might be too late but this is where I stop giving this guy attention !” Haibo 😱😱 fucked up child ???? That is an innocent child for crying out loud ! I might be too late but this is where I stop giving this guy attention ! — LesediLove. (@MissLesedi_M) February 3, 2023 @AmuFloyd wrote: “This one deserves more beatings.”

