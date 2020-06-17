EntertainmentCelebrity NewsLocal
Khanyi Mbau. Picture: Instagram
Khanyi Mbau. Picture: Instagram

WATCH: Mzansi can't get enough of Khanyi Mbau's honesty

Media personality Khanyi Mbau found herself at the top of the trends list after video clips of an interview between her and MacG were posted on Twitter. 

Khanyi was a guest on the popular "Podcast and Chill" with MacG  podcast, where they covered just about everything concerning her life. 

MacG asked her about everything - from her career, her decision to bleach her skin, to the first time she met her ex-husband Mandla Mthembu. 

Although the contents of the interview were not groundbreaking considering how open the star has been about her life, it was her honesty and ability to tell a story that got people talking. 

Recalling one of the first times she went on a date with her now ex-husband, Khanyi said: "I could calculate that this guy had money. He was the only black guy living in Melrose at the time and he was from Soweto. So we are eating, he is playing some good music, I did not even know what it, it probably was bad if I hear it now... We were drinking wine, he whips out the weed. It's nice, it's a vibe," she reminisced.

In the interview, the star went on to say that Mandla was so charming that she was ready to have sex with him on their first date, however that did not happen. 

She also spoke of the three breast surgeries she had. 

See how people reacted to the interview below: 

Khanyi Mbau

