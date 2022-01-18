WATCH: NaakMusiq starts training for boxing match with Cassper Nyovest

Actor and musician Anga “NaakMusiq” Makubalo showed off some of this strength this week when he released videos of himself training for his upcoming boxing match. The star will fight hip hop heavyweight Cassper Nyovest later this year.

NaakMusiq recently took to his Instagram Stories to share video snippets of his training. See below: Naak MusiQ training for his boxing match with Cassper Nyovest scheduled for the 8th April 2022 at Sun City. pic.twitter.com/6mlsgjTA8l — Musa Khawula (@khawula_musa) January 15, 2022 The video caught the attention of Cassper who naturally reacted to it with not just one tweet, but several.

“I'm definitely winning this fight! No doubt in my mind!” he wrote in one tweet. In another, he said: “Looks like you're not gonna buy that house buddy. I'm not going to lose to NaakMusiq,” he wrote in another post. See Cassper’s tweets below:

Looks like you're not gonna buy that house buddy. I'm not going to lose to Naak Music. https://t.co/PLPzbXHfu1 — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) January 16, 2022 The duo confirmed their fight in December, moments after Cassper’s fight with Slik Talk. The fight is set to take place in April. “Weird fight between Tsibip and Slik talk last night. Anyway…8 April Sun City! I’m not gonna talk too much, sizobona nge mini enkulu … #NaakVsCass #NaakOUT,” said NaakMusiq in a tweet.

The tweet caught Cassper’s attention. “Lol … Weird fight? I'm already loving the trash talk from my next punching bag!!!! See you at Sun City!!! Remember, this is Boxing and not Mr Olympia or Muscle Mania!!!! I'd love a challenge this time so make sure you're ready !!! #NaakVsCassper,” he said. NaakMusiq hit back, saying that while he agreed with Cassper, he did not believe he could fight.