WATCH: Nadia Nakai and AKA’s mom lean on each other for support

On Tuesday afternoon, the family of multi-award winning rapper and music producer Kiernan ‘AKA’ Jarryd Forbes addressed the media at a press conference at Rockets in Bryanston. AKA was tragically killed late on Friday, February 10, in Durban, outside Wish restaurant situated on Florida road.

The acclaimed rapper’s mother Lynn Forbes walked hand-in-hand with his girlfriend rapper Nadia Nakai followed by his father Tony Forbes and other family members. AKA’s mother Lynn Forbes hand in hand with Nadia Nakia followed by his father Tony Forbes #RIPAAKA pic.twitter.com/wDsn5KcAcn — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) February 14, 2023 Tony, who has been appointed as the family spokesperson, took to the podium and began by thanking the public for their unwavering support during this difficult time. Aka’s father Tony Forbes. Picture: ANA/ Timothy Bernard “Kiernan wasn’t just loved by us as a family, his talent shone through and created its own community, known as the Megacy, which extends to the nation at large.

“The close friends that he has, have been at our side just like they have been with him, since Friday evening they have been at our side, supporting us,” said Tony. Tony also thanked the rapper’s neighbours who have shown them support and understanding. He also acknowledged the recent statement by the National Prosecuting Authority(NPA) declaring that they will not be prosecuting anyone for the death of AKA’s fiancée Anele Tembe, who fell to her death in Cape Town in April 2021.

Tony shared that the family is currently focused on celebrating AKA’s life and giving him a dignified send-off. He also sent out condolences to Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, who was like a brother to the artist and fundamental to the foundation of the AKA brand. He also extended the family’s love and support for the friends that were with the artist during his last moments.

“Our door will always be open to them. We do not condone what has been said about his friends and those making dangerous statements and we appeal to them to cease from doing so.” Tony Forbes has condemned social media statements that have been made about AKA’s friends #RIPAKA pic.twitter.com/vqXDEoTObM — IOL Lifestyle (@IOL_Lifestyle) February 14, 2023 Tony thanked AKA’s friends from Durban, who welcomed them on Saturday. He also thanked the Durban SAPS and those who are in the industry who were with them on the day. The family had announced that the celebrated rapper’s memorial service will be open to the public and streamed online on Friday at Sandton Convention Centre.