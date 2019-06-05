Nadia Nakai. Picture: Instagram

Nadia Nakai is currently shooting her music video for her latest single “Imma Boss” from her much-anticipated debut album, “Nadia Naked” in the exotic Indonesian Islands of Bali. Bragga is ready to dethrone Cassper Nyovest’s current number one trending music video "Move for Me”.

Taking to her Insta stories and Twitter, she posted a racy video of herself and her hunnies dancing to Cassper’s latest banger.

“Bragga @Nadia_nakai and her hunnies jamming to @casspernyovest's new song #MoveForMe out in Bali! ☀💦🌴

Judging from the sexy snippets of Nadia's videos, the competition is tough.

Check out some of these sexy visuals:

Over the weekend, a fan of Bragga's took to Twitter urging one Nadia to out do Cassper in her upcoming music video.

“Make it your sexiest video ever, Outdo Cassper” tweeted a fan.

@Nadia_nakai Make it your sexiest video ever, Outdo Cassper! 😂😂 — KENI NOT KENNY (@sweetaidpapi) June 1, 2019

But Cassper didn't take the comment lightly, challenging Nadia, he responded: "Forget it Nadia. I love you lil sis but I had Jessica Burciaga on my video. She was on playboy. What can you do to top that last shot of mine where i was naked ? Im tooooo gone. I'm a sex symbol now!!!

Forget it Nadia. I love you lil sis but i had Jessica Burciaga on my video. She was on playboy. What can you do to top that last shot of mine where i was naked ? Im tooooo gone. I'm a sex symbol now!!! https://t.co/zwwzcPYWxp — R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) June 2, 2019

The challenge is on! and fans wait with bated breath for the next sexy music video from the Tree House family.