WATCH: Nadia Nakai and Ney promote body positivity with new single ‘Thick Slim’

Rappers Nadia Nakai and Ney are reclaiming the body-positive status quo of all that is sexy and sensual with their new song “Thick Slim”. The ultimate girl anthem comes at a time when women are constantly pressured to conform to social constructs about how they should look.

The duo said that this collaboration is something they felt SA hip-hop needed. “Queens of this magnitude join forces and paint the town pink and orange. Not only is ‘Thick Slim’ a dope display of the palpable energy between us, but it also champions body positivity and unity because we need a reminder now and again of the strength of standing together to own our narratives as women,” they said. Ney and Nadia Nakai. Picture: Supplied. Nakai and Ney, who evoke a double dose of naughty with the single, said it was originally a concept song dedicated to “thick baddies”.

The two then re-imagined the track to challenge the polarising preference culture of an ideal female body type between a “slim or thick baddie”. “Opting to dismantle the competition discourse of sensual prowess in favour of a sexually liberated community, Nakai and Ney have added a new layer of SA hip-hop queens sharing and embracing each other's respective dominions in an all-encompassing, seamless celebration of all body types, ditching the summer body aspirations,” read a press release sent to IOL Entertainment. “The song affirms the same hips that don't lie are good to twerk through every season,” the rappers said.

It seems the two have achieved what they had set out to do, as positive comments from fans continue to roll in. @saintybaby977 said: “Out the park!! well done ladies 🥺🤌🏾❤️.” @xoliswamlwayo wrote: “I love it ladies ladies 🔥 ❤️.”

