WATCH: Nadia Nakai and Tshego discuss the challenges of dating as female celebrities

Rappers Nadia Nakai and Tshego just dropped another insightful episode of their “Nadia x Tshego” podcast. The podcast offers frank conversations on topics that many people find uncomfortable to talk about.

This week the Mzansi A-listers chop it up about why they think so many female celebrities are single. “I definitely feel it’s a lot easier for a male celebrity to date a normal girl than it is for a female celebrity to date a normal guy,” said Nakai. Meanwhile, Tshego said that he prefers to date an ordinary person instead of a celebrity.

Expanding on his reasoning, the singer-songwriter said: “I want to date someone who people want to know, but they do not want to get to know others ... I don’t want a Golden Retriever who’s running everywhere, being pet by everyone. “Personally, it makes me feel safe, anyone is capable of cheating and breaking your heart. The way you stay out of that is by removing yourself from all the temptations” he said. Nakai shared that she thought she needed to be friendly with her male peers to be able to get ahead in her career, but many years later, she realised that she did not need to.

“I feel that my personality is super nice ... The reason I have taken the retrospect of not having to greet everyone and recalling into a space of not being to accessible, even with people that I know, is because I found myself being devastated by somebody that I thought was my friend; that was an industry guy. “I was very friendly and overly accommodating ... It got to a place where I had this person in my personal space and it was enough for him to hurt my feelings. That’s when I realised I don’t want to be too friendly with anybody in the industry. “Especially coming from a hip hop space, I felt that I had to be very accommodating to my peers who are male. I felt like if I was too difficult to be around, they won’t call me for that feature or gig but I’ve realised that it opens the door for these n****s too think to much.”

Tshego agreed with Nakai saying that Nakai’s advise was great for up and coming females in the industry. “You don’t have to be everywhere, doing everything. You don’t have to accept every studio session ... Guys are trying to use their influence to get a girl in their crib alone or in studio ... “I’ve heard so many crazy stories from a lot of these young women in the industry, so that’s a good piece of advice.