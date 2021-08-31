WATCH: Nadia Nakai confirms breakup with Vic Mensa

South African rapper Nadia Nakai and American rapper Vic Mensa are no longer an item. In the latest episode of “Drink Or Tell The Truth” with Lasizwe Dambuza, the rapper revealed that she and Vic Mensa’s relationship had come to an end.

When asked by Lasizwe if she would have kids with her ex-boyfriend, Bandile Mbere of Major League DJz or her current boyfriend Vic Mensa, Nadia said that they had broken up. “I’d have to say Vic, definitely Vic Mensa,” when asked long they were dating, Nadia replied saying: “We broke up, but it's fine, it doesn’t matter.” The former couple reportedly linked up when Vic Mensa sent her a direct message on Instagram and they later took the conversation to WhatsApp, worked on a song together and then met in Ghana the first time when they shot the music video for “Practice”.