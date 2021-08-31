WATCH: Nadia Nakai confirms breakup with Vic Mensa
South African rapper Nadia Nakai and American rapper Vic Mensa are no longer an item.
In the latest episode of “Drink Or Tell The Truth” with Lasizwe Dambuza, the rapper revealed that she and Vic Mensa’s relationship had come to an end.
When asked by Lasizwe if she would have kids with her ex-boyfriend, Bandile Mbere of Major League DJz or her current boyfriend Vic Mensa, Nadia said that they had broken up.
“I’d have to say Vic, definitely Vic Mensa,” when asked long they were dating, Nadia replied saying: “We broke up, but it's fine, it doesn’t matter.”
The former couple reportedly linked up when Vic Mensa sent her a direct message on Instagram and they later took the conversation to WhatsApp, worked on a song together and then met in Ghana the first time when they shot the music video for “Practice”.
Earlier this month in an interview with Slikour in July, Nadia spoke of the struggles of being in a long-distance relationship and how they made it work.
“I never would have considered a long-distance relationship if it wasn't with him. I can never trust him fully because a man is a man ... he’s used to not having a sexual relationship with someone for years because he did that at a time in his life where he needed to ... I know how hard it is to be in a long-distance relationship and I know that there’s a chance that he might be hooking up with someone else, I must just never find out,” she said.
“I feel like our connection has been so strong, and so amazing and so exciting and informative ... I like the fact that I’m dating someone from whom I can learn from.”