WATCH: Nadia Nakai sheds light on leaving Family Tree, love life and upcoming reality show

Rapper Nadia Nakai recently sat down with hip hop artist and founder of “SlikourOnLife”, Siya Metane, to chat about all the things happening in her life. In the YouTube interview, Bragga openly tells Siya about her struggles to find a nice man in South Africa and having to “import” her current boyfriend, Vic Mensa.

“He was afraid to come to SA to film a music video with the new strain of Covid, so I packed my bags and went to Ghana. “We found a production company and shot there. But when we met for the first time, he held my hand and pulled me closer. I remember saying, ”this n**** wants me”, she laughed. “He is so sweet, so humble and such a nice guy.

“We met in January in Ghana, but we only became official when he finally came to SA to see me, and I never would have considered a long-distance relationship if it wasn’t for him,” she added. The 40 Bars hitmaker also let in that she remains uninspired and therefore has not released any new music. Nakai, who used to be signed with Cassper Nyovest’s “Family Tree”, said Nyovest did not speak to her for eight months after she featured on AKA’s The Braai Show. “I am not with ’ The Tree’ anymore. I am working on my own record label. It was very tricky because when I had the conversation with Cassper, I was so scared to talk to him.

“I could feel he was sad, and I think he hung up on me, to be honest, but later messaged me. “We good now, and he has been supportive,” she said. About her upcoming Netflix reality show debut on “Young, Famous & African”, Nakai said that she has always wanted a bigger footprint in Africa and everywhere else.