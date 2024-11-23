WATCH: Nambitha Ben Mazwi reveals secrets to lasting success in new masterclass

Actor Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, renowned for her roles in “Black is King“ and “Empini”, has shared insights into building a successful and sustainable career in the entertainment industry, offering advice to aspiring actors. During her session, titled "African Excellence on a Global Stage“, Ben-Mazwi offers a detailed roadmap on building a sustainable career in the arts, drawing from her own journey in an often competitive industry.

Ben-Mazwi’s session comes after a year of recognition, including her win for Best Actress at the 2024 National Film and Television Awards for her roles in “Savage Beauty” and “Empini”. In the Masterclass, she explained that having a clear vision is crucial for long-term success. "You need to have that because that becomes your north star, your reason when it's hard to get out of bed," she said.

For Ben-Mazwi, her personal vision is "to be the epitome of God's unlimited glory," which guides her career choices. She also stressed the importance of understanding the business side of acting. "You need to have a strategy and a plan that's quite meticulous, diversified, and takes care of liquidity," she advised.

For her, this meant selecting roles that align with her global vision while also creating a diversified reel that shows her range. Ben-Mazwi highlighted the need for actors to position themselves in the market based on their vision. "If your vision is to be a household name in South Africa, then you will go for Soapy's. But if you're positioning yourself as an international artist, you would want to join an agency that has that reach," she explained.

Further, she recommended that actors continuously build their skill set. "Never underestimate always continually adding to your actor’s toolbox," she said, citing her experience with horse riding and Muay Thai as examples of skills that have enhanced her craft. Building a solid support team is also crucial, according to Ben-Mazwi.

She recommends having a business manager, legal advisor, and a trusted group of makeup artists and designers who understand your needs. "You need a team that knows you well, that’s consistent and understands your aesthetic," she says. "It’s about creating a relationship with those who support you behind the scenes."

Nambitha Ben-Mazwi has made a name for herself with notable international credits, including a handpicked role in Black is King by Beyoncé. As the first African with the most international credits on Netflix, her journey highlights the power of strategic planning in building a successful career. Upcoming Showmax Masterclasses will feature “The Mommy Club” Mrs Mops, “Adulting” actor Nhlanhla Kunene, and “Spinners” star Dillon Windvogel.