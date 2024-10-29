WATCH: Nambitha Mpumlwana discusses the challenges of working with influencer actors on ‘Engineer Your Life’ podcast

Nambitha Mpumlwana recently visited Lungelo KM’s “Engineer Your Life” podcast, where she opened up about some of the challenges of working with influencer actors. The TV host and former “Generations” actress recalled a time when she helped a young actress since she could see how eager the actress was to master the profession.

She also discussed her experiences with influential actors who took their performances lightly, disrespecting the craft. “She had a love for the craft, she was pushing, and I was like, ‘Ok, let me help you, I know where you going, let me help you’. Whether she received me or not, I would never know because I have not encountered her since, but I tried to leave a part of me with her. “I knew where they (young actors) were going and I know how tough it’s going to be for them in their principals.

“Now you are going to encounter the influencer, and because she thinks she’s pretty and has got so many followers and likes, and it’s tough because they’ve worked hard for that, but didn’t work hard for this, so they are out of their element. She said she wished influencer actors respected the craft and the collaborators who put a show together. “I wish they would show some respect for where they are. Show some respect for the people that have gone to school for this.

“They may not have as many likes and followers as you, but they know this space. This is their territory, humble yourself to the experience, and you might find that you become an amazing actor with a million followers. Asked if she has worked with influencer actors, she said: “There’s an actor that I worked with years ago who is now an influencer and she has forgotten the craft.” Mpumlwana went on to explain that she’s witnessed actors disrespecting the different departments who help put together a character.

“You have the wardrobe person, the make-up person, the art director, lights, cameras, it’s all a collaboration. Disrespecting any of those people is disrespecting yourself. “I’ve seen these young ladies sitting on the make-up chair with their phones, and trying to be pretty on their phones doing a video call while the make-up person is trying to put their character together, and they’re absent for it ... “Then they go to the director and be like, ‘Look what she did to my face, my make-up is all wrong’.”

According to her, dealing with males is easier than dealing with females. “That’s because the girls have a lot of pressure on them. They should give themselves some grace,” she said. She also clarified during the show that her personal life and career are distinct from one another.