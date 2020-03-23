WATCH: Nandi Madida celebrates birthday with family in PJs
Local entertainer Nandi Madida celebrated her birthday over the weekend with her immediate family members.
In light of her birthday happening while everyone is social distancing, the singer hosted a private birthday party with just her immediate family at her home, but invited her fans to watch on Instagram live.
Fans who missed out were treated with snippets of the pajama party.
In one video, Madida is seen with her son Shaka dancing in their lounge.
Her hubby, Zakes Bantwini is seen in the background wearing a robe and a pink party hat while DJing the party.
Shaka then comes in front of the camera and says "happy birthday" to his beautiful mom. Later in the video Madida starts singing the catchy "Corona" song and then uses sanitizer on her hands.
Fans enjoyed the virtual party and asked Nandi to continue hosting these.
foreverthandomnguni said,"Thank you for the invite and sending shout outs to different countries in the world".
nus_jay said, "I had a blast, thanks for the invitation to your party".
nyokabiwainaina said, "That was one great party".
Madida will host her next virtual party on Friday.