WATCH: Nandi Madida celebrates birthday with family in PJs

Local entertainer Nandi Madida celebrated her birthday over the weekend with her immediate family members.

In light of her birthday happening while everyone is social distancing, the singer hosted a private birthday party with just her immediate family at her home, but invited her fans to watch on Instagram live.

Fans who missed out were treated with snippets of the pajama party.

In one video, Madida is seen with her son Shaka dancing in their lounge.

Her hubby, Zakes Bantwini is seen in the background wearing a robe and a pink party hat while DJing the party.